Oshiomhole: I am a tested fighter, we will play back the tapes of those who to leave APC

National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has described those planning to leave the APC as people without honour.

Oshiomhole disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the party leadership was engaging with those who have genuine concerns, not political mercenaries who are after their own interest.

He hinted that the party was ready to play back the tapes of those who want to return back to PDP to remind them about what the PDP represents and why they left.

“No, I am not losing sleep. I am sleeping very well. I still maintain that I don’t see any man of honour who with his eyes open left the PDP on the account of their gross mismanagement, abuse of the treasury and all of the crimes that the PDP committed; I don’t see them, whatever their irritations, that can be justifications, to return to that house.

“All we need to do is to play back their own tape about what the PDP represents and why they left. I still hold the view that you cannot vomit in the morning and convert it to lunch in the afternoon, if you have honour. That position still remains the same

“I have made this point clear that we can distinguish the mercenaries from those who genuinely have complaints. Our business as party leaders is to try and manage, listen and find solutions to those who have verifiable complaints.

“But those who are permanent mercenaries and are in this business for personal issues, there is not much we can do about that and we are not going to change the core values of the party in order to retain them.

“So, let me reinstate, we remain committed and I have said so in my acceptance speech when I was elected, that we acknowledge the fact that there are people with genuine complaints. For such people, we are ready to listen and act on the basis of justice, fairness, no arrogance and exclusion. I remain committed to those.

“However, on principle, I do not deal with political mercenaries, that remains my position. I will not miss my sleep because a lot of these guys cannot on a good day deliver their units.

“We have the records that tell us who won elections where. I am a tested fighter. I fought them from Edo from zero- zero and I overcame their most powerful godfathers.

“So, I know what I am talking about. I speak from experience and I will talk, negotiate and persuade but there are core principles that are not negotiable.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook