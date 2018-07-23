Oshiomhole: I will expel any minister who floats President Buhari’s orders

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has threatened to expel any minister who floats any Presidential order.

According to the former Edo state governor, it will be the height of mischief for any minister to disobey orders laid down by the presidency as nobody was greater than the party.

Speaking to journalists at the presidential villa after meeting with the president, Oshiomhole who was reacting to the delay by the minister of Labour Chris Ngige to inaugurate the board of the NSITF said he won’t condone disrespect from any Minister.

“For me it is the height of mischief for any minister. You cannot purport to be honourable minister and you act dishonourably and nobody is greater than the party.

“And if the President condones disrespect for his office, I will not condone disrespect for the party. And when we expel the minister we will prevail on the President that he can’t keep in his cabinet people who have neither respect for his own decisions nor have respect for the party without which they would not have been ministers.

“There are no independent candidate in our system, nobody. I emphasis no minister is above the party and they have taken undue advantage of the President’s fatherly disposition.

“Now, it is the same green pen that made them minister that appointed these boards that they are refusing to swear in. And it is absolutely illegal for a minister in a democracy to prey the powers of the board because the laws establishing those institutions are clear, that the boards have procedures to follow.

“So, when a minister sits in his office to appropriate the powers of the board in a democracy, not in a dictatorship, award contract that didn’t go through boards, those are clear abuse of office for which they are liable,” he said.

