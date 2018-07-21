Oshiomhole says Osun guber a done deal for APC

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has assured that the party would win the Osun state governorship election as the party structure in the state was in tune with the grassroots.

Oshiomhole made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja at the presidential villa, while fielding questions from journalists after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, the party is set to use direct primaries, which means that every card-carrying member of APC will participate in choosing who should fly the party’s flag.

“We have also decided that in order to give people a more sense of ownership in the electoral process, we will use direct primaries, which means that every card-carrying member of APC will participate in choosing who should fly the party’s flag.

“The method will give more people a sense of ownership and a sense of commitment to the candidate that they have all chosen.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole has said the September 22 Osun State governorship election, will be a “walk-over” for the party.

Oshiohmole stated this while speaking to State House correspondents, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He explained that APC had no political challenges in Osun, as the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was at home with the people.

“As for Osun State, we are even much more confident because we have a governor who is at home with his people, a mobiliser, an organiser and an astute politician.

“We have also decided that in order to give people a more sense of ownership in the electoral process, we will use direct primaries, which means that every card-carrying member of APC will participate in choosing who should fly the party’s flag.

“The method will give more people a sense of ownership and a sense of commitment to the candidate that they have all chosen.

“It will also return the party to the grassroots so it can have new sense of renewed ownership, renewed sense of participation and inclusion by itself and a value that will make the actual election easier.

“So, we are confident that the great people of Osun State will vote for our party because the candidate that will emerge will be the candidate chosen by the party members and not the party oligarchy,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook