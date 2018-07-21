Oshiomhole wants to kill me – Galadima

The chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress Buba Galadima has asked the nation to hold the National Chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomhole responsible should any thing untoward happen to him.

Galadima while speaking to Vanguard disclosed occasions where the former NLC boss had threatened to ‘crush him’.

He accused Oshiomhole of being an ‘usurper’ as he was not visible during the signing of the memorandum of association with other parties that formed the APC.

“Oshiomhole was not part of the APC. When we were signing the memorandum of association with other parties that formed the APC, Oshiomhole was not there. I didn’t see his signature and I didn’t see his face. I look at him as a usurper but I want to say; you know desperate people and drowning people can do anything.

“Adams Oshiomhole, the purported chairman of APC and Ibrahim Masari, the purported national welfare officer have made statements in the press, both in print and electronic media that they will crush me. That means that they can kill me.

“So, should anything happen to me, the nation and the world should hold them responsible. They can use state powers to detain me. They can use state powers to eliminate me. I want this to be on record and I want this recorded. To crush means anything,” he alleged.

