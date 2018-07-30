Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> APC >> Oshiomhole will drive us safely to our destination – Okorocha

Oshiomhole will drive us safely to our destination – Okorocha

1 hour ago

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha says the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was capable of taking the party to it desired destination safely in 2019.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha disclosed that the current state of things in the APC was just temporary. He noted that the party under the leadership of Oshiomhole was well positioned to give the APC a sweet victory in 2019

“In other words, Oshiomhole’s coming was timely. He came at the appropriate time. He is on it and will get it right. All we need to do is to support him. APC has come to stay as number one party in the country, and even in Africa. All that are happening in the party now are indices of party politics and they have nothing to do with the fortunes of the part, either now or in 2019.” the statement reads

“Adams Oshiomhole has the political will and all it takes to make APC an institution that we shall all be proud of. We know his capacity and that was why we all supported him. He will drive us safely to our destination, by the grace of God.” the statement added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
OluwaseunAdebayo R Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Adebayo R
Guest
Adebayo R

Your destination is failure.
You already know that, you have turn Imo into something else

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

Foolish man. Shut up, who is Oshiomele, the man that asked a helpless widow to go and die, he has started insulting everyone including your Buhari.
“if he condone nonsense, I won’t’ indirectly saying that your mini-gpd is nonsense

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.