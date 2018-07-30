Oshiomhole will drive us safely to our destination – Okorocha

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha says the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was capable of taking the party to it desired destination safely in 2019.

In a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha disclosed that the current state of things in the APC was just temporary. He noted that the party under the leadership of Oshiomhole was well positioned to give the APC a sweet victory in 2019

“In other words, Oshiomhole’s coming was timely. He came at the appropriate time. He is on it and will get it right. All we need to do is to support him. APC has come to stay as number one party in the country, and even in Africa. All that are happening in the party now are indices of party politics and they have nothing to do with the fortunes of the part, either now or in 2019.” the statement reads

“Adams Oshiomhole has the political will and all it takes to make APC an institution that we shall all be proud of. We know his capacity and that was why we all supported him. He will drive us safely to our destination, by the grace of God.” the statement added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook