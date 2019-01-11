‘Our Party Has Been Cleansed Of Corrupt Members Who Are Now In APC’ – PDP

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party says it has become a clean and spotless party since ‘all its corrupt members have defected to the ruling APC’.

The party said this when it participated at a political stakeholders’ forum organised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday January 10th.

Kunle Okunola who is a member of the House of Representatives candidate and represented PDP at the dialogue, said the party has no corrupt member at the moment.

“We are the only party that went through democratic selection when we were doing the structural replacement of our hierarchy, including the presidential candidate of our party. A party that does not practice internal democracy cannot help Nigeria out of the problem it has found itself. We have provided the leadership. And the corruption that they put on our neck, we have shed all the corrupt party leaders to the APC and I can say it. So, the PDP is free of corruption; APC is the mother of corruption for the past 3 years,” Okunola said.

