Oyegun finally speaks after alleged comments against Oshiomhole

The immediate past National Chaiman of the ruling All Progressives Congress John Odigie- Oyegun says he fully supports the efforts made by incumbent chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in reconciling and unifying the party.

Chief Oyegun was reacting to reports that he had disparaged Oshiomhole and accused him of arrogance which had led to the destruction of the party given the recent avalanche of defections especially by National Assembly members and some state governors.

A statement by his Chief of Staff, Edwin Ikhinmwin, stated that at no time did Oyegun issue any press statement or spoke to the press on the concocted statement credited to him.

“We view this as part of the fake news being disseminated to magnify the ongoing challenges facing the party and create new fissures between the former National Chairman and the incumbent, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to frustrate ongoing reconciliation efforts within our party.

“The former APC National Chairman fully supports all efforts to reconcile and unify the party.

“Oyegun uses this opportunity to call on all party leaders, members and supporters to embrace the ongoing peace talks led by President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Chairman to restore stability within the party, so that we can position our party as a unified and strong political fighting force going into the forthcoming general elections in 2019,” the statement read.

