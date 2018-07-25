Panic as Buhari invites APC senators to secret meeting in Aso rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has invited senators of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the presidential villa in Abuja.

A presidential source disclosed that Buhari would meet the lawmakers by 10pm at the First Lady’s conference room, TheCable reports.

The meeting comes a day after the ruling party lost 15 senators and 37 members of the house of representatives to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN described the meeting between the president and the senators as part of the president’s “engagement with critical stakeholders to build synergy and consensus on national issues”.

On July 20, Buhari met with members of the Parliamentary Support Group, house of representatives chapter, where members renewed their support to the president.

The president has been holding a lot of meeting with stakeholders instrumental to his reelection.

