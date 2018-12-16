PASAN To Begin Four Days Warning Strike On Monday

Share this post:









The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, has given a four-day warning strike notice which will commence on Monday, December 17.

According to the Chairman of the association, Bature Mohammed, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, the decision was reached in an emergency congress held on December 14.

Though President Buhari is due to present the 2019 Appropriation bill to the joint National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19, Mohammed said that the warning strike which would run till December 20, was to press home the demands of the association.

The chairman advised that all members of the association should stay away from their duty posts during the period as members of PASAN had on December 4 shut down operations at the National Assembly when they prevented lawmakers from sitting.

The grievances of PASAN include a new condition of service for members, promotion and payment of 28 per cent increment in salary captured as contained in the 2018 budget

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)