PDP Calls On APC/FG To Produce Adams Oshimhole To Face Interrogation/Prosecution In Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to track down the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and bring him back to Nigeria. The PDP is said to believe that Oshimhole is on the run since his reported interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged corruption charges.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan said that ‘Adams Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country, at the heat of the investigation, is suspect and goes to confirm allegations that the Buhari Presidency is shielding him from prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain interests at the Presidency and the APC’.

“It is ludicrous that the APC, in its lying proclivities, believes that by dismissing Oshiomhole’s arrest as a rumour and aiding him to momentarily flee the country, it would succeed in getting him off the DSS hook as well as sweeping the matter out of public discourse with its famished broom.

“No! Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his investigation including his reported confession that the Presidency was in the loop of all his actions. The PDP had always cautioned Adams Oshiomhole of his unbridled arrogance, lust for power and alleged embezzlement of public funds for which he must surely have his day in the hands of the law.

The PDP therefore demands that APC and the Buhari Presidency must immediately produce Adams Oshiomhole to face investigation and prosecution in our courts”.

