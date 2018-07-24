PDP lawmakers jubilates as Dogara arrives National Assembly for sitting

Members of the house of representatives elected on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) were full with joy as the Speaker Yakubu Dogora arrives for sitting.

Early today, the PDP became the majority at the Senate and the same scenario is expected to play out in the house of representatives.

Despite the ploy by the Nigeria police force to scuttle Senate plenary today, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki smuggled himself into the National Assembly and preside over the Plenary where 15 APC senators officially joined the opposition party (PDP).

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary till September 26.

