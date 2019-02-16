PDP Rejects Re-scheduling Of Feb. 16 Elections, Demands Resignation Of INEC Chairman

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the shift in the dates of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as an `act of wickedness’.

Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, in a statement released by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, described the postponement as part of a “grand design by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to thwart the will of Nigerians at all cost”.

Secondus said the postponement shows the unreadiness of INEC to its constitutional duties and called on the Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to resign immediately.

“The PDP leader warns that the party will not accept anything short of a well organised electoral process devoid of manipulation, harassment, and intimidation of voters and the opposition particularly members of the PDP. Having failed in all their nefarious options to enable them to cling on to power, the APC and the INEC came up with the idea of shifting the election, an action that is dangerous to our democracy and unacceptable” he said

The party chairman accused the Buhari-led government of arm-twisting INEC to dance to their new strategy after the ‘earlier plans to rig this election failed.’

“With several of their rigging options failing, they have to force INEC to agree to a shift in the election or a staggered election with flimsy excuses pre-manufactured for the purpose. For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP sees this action as wicked and we are also aware of other dubious designs like the deployment of hooded security operatives who would be ruthless on the people ostensibly to scare them away,” he said

He also described the action as `huge cost’ to Nigerians including those who came home from abroad and had mobilised to their various constituencies.

