PDP to Ortom: Welcome back home

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Governor Samuel Ortom to the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governor decamped during a meeting with elected local government chairmen and councillors on Wednesday at the Government House Makurdi, hours after protesting youths barred him from travelling to Abuja to attend the APC reconciliation meeting, according to a report by Channels TV.

Welcoming back governor Ortom, the PDP in a statement via its spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan said the PDP has received the news of Ortom defection with joy.

“Welcome back home your excellency, Gov Ortom. #RescueNigeria”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook