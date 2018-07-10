Presidency takes a swipe at opposition’s signing of MoU; calls them a ‘coalition of corruption’

One of the vocal presidential aides Lauretta Onochie has described the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding of some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress APC with the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP and over 30 other parties as ‘a coalition of corruption.’

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media said on her twitter page on Tuesday that there was hardly anyone of them who has no question mark on his head.

She wrote; “Coalition of Corruption = Corruption United People’s Party(CUPP)

“The CUPP of corruption is now full with the coming together of disgruntled partakers/defenders of corruption. There’s hardly anyone of them who has no question mark on his head.

“Nigerians have gone past the era of following corrupt leaders. Congratulations Buhari.”

