President Buhari And Atiku Are “The Old Men Vying To Lead Nigeria, Africa’s Youngest Youth Population” – CNN

Share this post:









In the article, CNN said, ‘not much separates the two front-runners contesting Nigeria’s presidential election. Both are men in their 70s with previous experience of high-level politics. Both are from the same ethnic group. And both are Muslims from the north of the country. Although they share demographic similarities, ideologically, the two men are opposed’.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)