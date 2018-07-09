R-APC to APC: You will know our strength after 2019 election

The National Chairman of Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, says those who believed that they don’t matter should learn from what happen to the People Democratic Party (PDP), when the then chairman of the PDP Alhaji Bamanga Tukur openly told the five governors and the N-PDP members to go that it will not affect the fortunes of the PDP.

Galadima disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s programme Politics Today.

According to him, those in the APC running their mouth now can be called AGIP, since they follow Any government in power, noting that he knows their antecedents and was not surprised at their utterances at a time like now.

He decries a situation where a tenant was trying to act smart than the landlord.

“I don’t need to talk much in trying to establish my status as a member of the APC. Those who say so might not know because when we were forming the APC, we didn’t see them. They were nowhere. So, how will they know? Let them go to INEC and check who were the signatories. Buba Galadima was the third signatory in the document that merged the parties.” he noted

“These people are AGIP — Any Government In Power. We know their antecedents, so we are not surprised that they are saying this.

“I am a stakeholder, a foundation member. We formed the APC. We have gone through this road before and people were called names. Do you remember Alhaji Bamanga Tukur of the PDP when such issue occurred? He told the nation that the five governors could go, that it will not affect the fortunes of the party but we know what happened. People should be students of history and nobody can discountenance our contributions, nobody,” he added

