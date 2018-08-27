Reconvene and be impeach, APC dares Saraki

The All Progressive Congress (APC) says there was no going back on their plans to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.

This was disclosed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena in a chat with the PUNCH.

According to him, the party has the number to democratically impeach the Senate President.

Nabena dares Saraki to reconvene the Senate since he feels the APC doesn’t have the numbers required to impeach him.

“Like we’ve said it before, he will be removed democratically. Let him reconvene the Senate first since he feels we in the APC don’t have the numbers required to impeach him.” Nabena told PUNCH

“As far as we are concerned, he will leave that seat for a loyal party member to occupy. It is a question of morality, he has left our party which has the majority of Senators and as a party, we agree with our senators that a member of the minority party cannot rule over the majority.”

