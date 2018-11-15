Saraki Advises Oshiomhole To Quit Politics

Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to resign from politics.

Saraki made the call in Ilorin on Wednesday, on the sidelines during a remembrance ceremony held in honour of his late father.

On Sunday, the Department of State Services (DSS) had detained Oshiomhole after some APC governors alleged that he received bribes during the party’s primary elections across the country.

Saraki said based on allegations levelled against Oshiomhole, he had no moral right to remain the APC chairman, let alone remain in politics.

“Oshiomhole has no locus standi to talk about morality in today’s Nigeria’s politics. That must be a joke coming from Oshiomhole talking about moral ground,” he said.

“Oshiomhole is somebody who has been told to have been collecting not even naira but dollars from candidates and he is being accused by his party’s aspirants and governors.

“I don’t think he has any moral ground, even to continue to be in politics not to talk about being a chairman of a party.

“I remember in those days even Oyegun, they never accused him of something like this. I have left that party. I’m sure the president, based on integrity, knows the right thing to do. So, on moral ground, he cannot speak on moral ground.”

During a show on Arise Television on Tuesday, when asked if there are plans to impeach Saraki, Oshiomhole said it’s an “issue of morality,” adding that the senate president now belonged to a minority party which shouldn’t have oversight over a majority party

