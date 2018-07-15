Saraki has betrayed the APC, let him leave for all we care – APC

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has accused Senate President Bukola Saraki of betraying the party.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Yekini Nabena in a statement on Sunday evening said the senate president’s current activities are a betrayal of his position at the last national convention of APC, where he urged the new leadership of the party to carry everyone along in the effort to improve the party and enhance its chances ahead of the impending political contests in the country.

Saraki has never hidden his sympathy for those who have launched a vicious attack on the APC, a party that gave both him and the nascent mudslingers the platform on which they ply their political careers.

“The APC is not averse to dissenting positions. But we reject deceit in every shade or form. Saraki must declare now where he belongs, whether he is for APC or other political interests. He cannot serve God and mammon. He cannot play hide-and-seek. He cannot hide behind his fingers.

“We are aware that a number of Saraki’s aides and close allies have left APC for the Peoples Democratic Party PDP. For example, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje has returned to his former home in PDP; Saraki’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed has withdrawn his membership from APC.

“We are also not unaware of the fact that Saraki is the brawn and the brains of the so-called Reformed All Progressives Congress rAPC,” he said in the statement.

The party said the APC is a democratic institution and Saraki was free to make choices in accordance with the laws of the country, but he cannot continue to take members of APC for a ride.

“Politics is based on trust. Saraki has betrayed the trust reposed on him by the party. If he wants to leave APC, let him leave peacefully, and not try to destroy a house that gave him accommodation when he needed it most,” the statement read.

