Saraki has no moral right to remain as Senate President – Senator Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has disclosed that Senate President Bukola Saraki has no moral and legal right to remain as the president of the senate following his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Senator Omo-Agege said even though nobody was usurping his right as a sitting senator, that right to continue to preside as the Senate President is what the APC is questioning.

“Our position is very clear. The moment Saraki defected from the APC to the minority party, he no longer has the moral, political and legal rights to remain as the Senate President.

“We have requested of him to step down. We have requested him to do the honourable thing, to do the needful by stepping down. It is a request we are going to continue to make and any opportunity we have, we are going to insist that he must step down,” he said.

He said Saraki cannot continue to preside over the Senate to the detriment of the party and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

