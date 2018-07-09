Saraki has the pedigree to become Nigeria’s next President –Doyin Okupe

A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has lauded the acquittal by the Supreme Court of Senate President Bukola Saraki over false assets declaration.

Doyin Okupe, a chieftain of the Accord Party and former presidential spokesperson has accordingly asked the senate president to run for the presidential position in 2015, as he has all the pedigree to rule Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday on a TV programme, Okupe said apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, the next most visible and most notable politician in Nigeria today is Bukola Saraki and he would do himself a great favour if he steps into the ring and run for President.

“Saraki has the required exposure and experience from being a Special Assistant to the President, to being a two-term governor and now Senate President. He has been through different stages of leadership and this makes him stand out among many other aspirants who have indicated interest to become President,” he said.

On the desire of the President t seek re-election in 2019, Okupe said the All Progressives Congress APC would be doing themselves a favour if they do not allow the President to run.

“The Buhari government and the APC are presently at the lowest ebb of popularity. The saying that Buhari has 12million votes in the North is delusional. Northerners are also affected by the economic problem Nigeria is facing and a large percentage of the goodwill and popularity Buhari enjoyed before the 2015 elections have diminished because the people are not happy,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook