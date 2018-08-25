Saraki impeachment: Miyetti Allah represents military wing of APC – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has accused the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) of synergizing with the ruling party and some troublesome elements, who are being used to stoke division and create the violent crises that have resulted in daily bloodlettings in various parts of the country.

Spokesman of the party Kola Ologbondiyan made the assertion, in his reaction to comments made by Alhaji Garus Galolo, Miyetti Allah’s Benue State coordinator, where the latter called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign or be forced out by MACBAN.

Gololo in the interview with journalists had said in part; “We are tired of Saraki’s style of leadership at the National Assembly. Therefore, we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the Senate or we will force him out.”

Mr. Ologbondiyan in his reaction however said the group has always represented the military wing of the APC noting that it is incontrovertible that they have now become the fourth arm of government that can determine when and how to forcefully remove the president of the Senate.

“It is now abundantly clear to Nigerians that those fomenting crises, including the bloody clashes in Benue, Taraba, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, Borno, Yobe, Enugu, Kogi, Adamawa and other states in our country, have political backers, who now want to channel them to achieve their unpatriotic quest to subvert our constitution and forcefully take over the National Assembly.

“It is common knowledge that Mr. President has come under heavy public criticisms on how his body language has condoned the unguarded utterances and actions of these characters,” the party said.

