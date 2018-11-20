Saraki Political Career Will Be Over By February 2019” – Oshiomhole

Share this post:









The APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, has said that, the political career of Senate President, Bukola Saraki will be over by February 2019

Oshiomhole who has been in a war of words with Saraki since the latter left APC to join PDP, said this while reacting to the APC’s victory in the bye-election conducted on Saturday in Kwara, the senate president’s home state.

While speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Oshiomhole said,

“They went on to say that Oshiomhole should vacate office, that I have no moral right to morality. Now in his own case, the people of Kwara wouldn’t give him the honour of resigning. They are going to politically bury him come February next year and he has seen the first warning signal. They dug the first one-metre grave, then come February next year, senator Saraki will be retired by the great people of Kwara state whom he has mismanaged their political and economic life over the years.”

He likened Saraki to a failed native doctor who cannot perform healing in his own backyard but has promised to deliver other people in other areas.

“Here is a native doctor who busy going to another state but unable to heal his own people in his own state. That defeat in Kwara is more outstanding,” Oshiomhole said.

