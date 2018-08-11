Saraki will be impeached according to the law – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says Senate president Bukola Saraki will be impeached legally and according to democratic norms if he does not resign.

Oshiomhole while speaking to journalists on Friday in reaction to the world press conference called by the senate president recently said Dr. Saraki will not be the first nor the last senate president to be impeached.

“In any case, Saraki is not going to be the first senate president to be impeached and I doubt if he is going to be the last. But definitely, he will be impeached according to the law and democratic norms.

“The only way Saraki can avoid impeachment is for him to do what is honourable which again leads to the issue of character. We saw Senator Godswill Akpabio who was the PDP leader in the senate, once he made up his mind to leave the PDP, even before announcing his defection, the first role was to inform the PDP as a man of honour that he was resigning from office. So, Senator Saraki has demonstrated neither character nor honour,” he said.

He also accused the senate president of pursuing personal interests rather than putting the country first.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)