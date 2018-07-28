Senator Ibrahim reveals why el-Rufai is an aggrieved governor

The Senator representing representing Kwara south, Rafiu Ibrahim has reacted to the recent verbal attack on the Senate by the Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state labeling him “an aggrieved governor.”

It will be recalled that The Kaunda Governor recently described the 8th senate as the worst in the history of the country.

But Senator Ibrahim who was among the batch of Senators that defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic governor said el-Rufai is aggrieved by the rejection of the $350 million World Bank loan that the Senate refused to give consent.

In a statement, the Sentor defended upper legislative chamber

“May be we need to educate this aggrieved governor that this senate in three years already has the highest number of bills with relevance to improving the economy, eliminating insecurity and corruption since 1999, even though we still have 10 months to the end of our tenure.

“Similarly, we have treated more petitions than the number that all the past senate combined had done. Our interventions on key issues that affect the day to day living of Nigerians have remained unparalleled.”

He opened up how el-Rufai tried to lobby the Senate to give in to the $350 million World Bank loan.

“El- Rufai is an aggrieved governor. He is pained by the rejection of his request for foreign loans by the Senate committee on foreign and local debt which is headed by a senator from Kaduna state, Shehu Sanni. The Governor has been speaking from both sides of the mouth,” the statement read.

“He had sent several persons to the senate president on this loan. I am aware that when he sent the current minister of finance to Dr. Saraki, the latter made it known that he too was helpless on the issue as there was no personal reason that will make him stand against such a request. The senate president advised the governor to reach out to the three senators from the state and get them to support the decision as he, the senate president, would find it difficult to overrule the senators, particularly since one of them is the chairman of the concerned committee. The three Senators from Kaduna state insisted that an approval for the loan would sentence Kaduna State to many years of indebtedness.

“I am aware of the text message that this same wl-Rufai sent to Saraki few weeks ago,thanking him for the useful and supportive discussion the senate president had with the minister of finance on the Kaduna loan issue and commending this same Saraki for the leadership he has provided on a number of issues.

“For him to now be making this kind of nonsensical and reckless statements against the senate president shows that he is a double-faced, reckless and immature. People should ignore him. He is one of the people who destroyed APC up to the point that it is and President Buhari had better realised that with a supporter like el-Rufai, he does not need an opponent again.”

