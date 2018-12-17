Senator Kwankwaso Likely To Return To APC

Share this post:









Former Governor of Kano state Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have concluded plans to return to the All Progressive Congress (APC), from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Our reporter learnt on good authority that the Senator representing Kano central Kwankwaso, has been sending Emissaries to the Presidency to pave way for his return into the fold of the APC again. It would be recalled that Kwankwaso alongside 12 other Senators in July, 2018 defected to the PDP.

Kwankwaso vied for the office of the Presidency under the platform of the PDP and finished 4th in the presidential race. Impeccable source in the Kwankwassiyya camp told this newspaper that, the Senator is not happy with some developments in the PDP and feel uncomfortable.

The sources added that as at the time of filling this report the PDP Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar hasn’t released a dime for campaign in Kano, noting that Kwankwaso had allegedly submitted a proposal of over N1 Billion to Atiku. Since the request was tabled, Atiku have kept silence, after series of reminders were sent to him by Kwankwaso. Kwankwaso is equally angry, Atiku didn’t appoint him campaign cordinator in the North-west, considering his wealth of experience.

“I can confirm to you that Oga is not happy about so many decisions that are not going his way, I don’t see him staying in PDP”. Disappointed by this developmenr, the former Governor has consulted widely and subsequently decided to return to the APC.

The source revealed that the only obstacle on his way back to APC is the insistence of those in the Presidency that he (Kwankwaso) should ‘ go and mend faces with the state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.’ Kwankwaso is said to be very upset with that decision which he perceived as condescending low to plead with a man he installed who he felt betrayed him.Another factor troubling the former Presidential aspirant is the disquiet in his Kwankwassiyya camp, since he allegedly imposed his brother in-law Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf as the PDP governorship candidate.

Many of his allies are not happy with the alleged imposition of his In-law, which has since led to the exit of his staunch supporters of the duo of General Idris Bello Danbazzau (RTD), and Hajiya Balaraba Ibrahim who joined the APC recently. Our reporter gathered reliably that many of his close allies are on their way back to the APC, which include the national chairman of Kwankwassiyya movement, former Secretary to the State Government Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, former national treasurer of the APC Alhaji Bala Gwagwarwa, former Deputy Governor Hafiz Abubakar among others, all on their way back to APC and may soon be received by President Muhammadu Buhari. To this end, political pundits in the state are of the view that Ganduje’s re-election bid look like a walk over.

