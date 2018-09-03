Senator Shehu Sani says indirect primaries a “breeding ground for corruption”

Kaduna state Senator Shehu Sani has expressed fears over the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to conduct indirect primaries for governorship elections in 2019.

It would be recalled that the party after its National Executive Council NEC meeting in Abuja last week decided to adopt the direct primaries for the presidential election, while the governorship slots will be determined by indirect primaries.

But Senator Sani in his comments on Monday on the issue said the indirect primaries have always thrown up issues such as buying of delegates, which consequently corrupts the outcome of the results of such primary elections.

According to Sani, the indirect primary polls was a breeding ground for corruption to thrive.

“If we fight corruption as a Government and condone it as a party,we become moral ‘moral mullatoes’. Indirect Primaries is a breeding ground for corruption,an incubator for corruption and a crèche for corruption,” he said.

