Senators will determine Saraki’s fate as President – APC

The All Progressives Congress APC says the fate of the senate president Bukola Saraki as to if he would retain the nations number three seat rests with the lawmakers who elected him.

The party’s National Vice Chairman of the APC (South South), Hilliard Eta, while speaking to reporters late Thursday said Saraki was elected as the President of the Senate by senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the onus rests on the senators to decide whether he remains their president or not.

“We in the APC are progressives; the concept and principle of progressivism is that the ordinary man must be at the epicentre of all policies and actions of our government.

“But I can say this, there are no factions in the APC, we have one National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, nothing has happened to give any clue to factionalisation in our party and the constitution is very clear as to the grounds upon which defections can occur.

“For us as a party, we will defend the law and the constitution of this country,” he said.

He said the APC will do everything legitimately to defend the laws of the land and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

