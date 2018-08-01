Shehu Sani lists 5 ways defecting politicians can work with Buhari

Kaduna state Senator Shehu Sani has suggested that lawmakers and state governors who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to the People’s Democratic Party PDP should maintain a harmonious relationship in the interest of the country.

Senator Sani made the comments via his Facebook page amid the gale of defections rocking the APC.

“In view of the current reality, It’s possible to have a harmonious working relationship between the parliament led by the opposition, and the presidency led by the ruling party, in the remaining lifespan of this political dispensation, if the following rules are kept by both sides.

1. Both sides must put the interest of the country first.

2. The Executive should respect the decision of those who chose to defect, maintain a cordial relationship with them and never attempt to persecute any of them for their individual political decisions.

3. The Parliament led by the opposition must not be a stumbling block for Government policies and programmes and the person of the president and his office must be accorded the highest respect it deserves.

4. All Inflammatory statements and plots from both sides must cease.

5. Both sides should be committed to working towards addressing the nation’s chronic security challenges and the success of the upcoming national elections.”

