Shifting Of Election Is A Bad Omen For Nigeria, Has Put Nigeria In A Bad Light Before International Community – SDP

Share this post:









The spokesman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun, Mr. Taiwo Akeju, in a telephone interview with NAN in Osogbo on Saturday, described the postponement of the elections as saddening and disheartening.

Akeju said the postponement was a bad omen for Nigeria’s democracy and an unfortunate turn of events.

He said the decision would dampen the spirit of Nigerians, adding that there would be dire consequences for such action.

“What INEC has done has put Nigeria’S democracy in a bad light before the international community.

“The postponement is a very bad omen, it is not good for our democracy and the image of the country.

“Until yesterday, INEC had assured that the elections would hold and that they have no excuse to shift the elections now.

“What now happened between then and now? This is not too good for our democracy,’’ Akeju said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)