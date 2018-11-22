”Sit Down, Sit Down” Crowd Shouted At Rotimi Amaechi At A Programme In Abuja

Share this post:









Angry Nigerians today vented their anger and frustration on the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, at a function in Abuja earlier today November, 22.

Amaechi was a panelist at the Osasu Show Symposium which held in Abuja and he was to speak on Transportation in Nigeria and also the Buhari-led government.

As he wanted to give his speech, the crowd at the event did not want to hear him speak. They began chanting ‘sit down, sit down”. He was forced to hand over the microphone as the crowd refused to stop.

