Special Report: The Plot to manipulates Osun APC governorship primary revealed

By Abel Udoekene

The All Progressive Congress (APC) was supposed to conduct it’s governorship primary in Osun state yesterday, but a last minute announcement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party changed everything.

As at 4:20 pm on Wednesday when our team visited the State secretariat of the party, there was no news on the names of delegates for the election.

According to an Elder Statesmen who spoke with us, the list was still being perfected at the government house for onward forwarding to Abuja for confirmation. When we tried to inquired if that was the normal procedure, he laughed at us and directed us to meet the State party Chairman.

As at 6:012 pm all our efforts to meet the state APC chairman was sandwiched with the news that he was in a meeting with ‘the team from Abuja’

At 8:20 pm, there was a silence murmuring that the chairman of the primary committee will be changed from a ‘timid’ Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara to ‘a more resourceful’ Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. The source who confided with our team, disclosed that Senator Omo-Agege will better serve the interest of a National leader of the party, who was bent on keeping the control botton of Osun state in Abuja.

“We are told that Governor Yari is not coming again, Instead they will send one Senator Omo-Agege to protect the ‘control button’ of Osun governorship which is kept at Abuja.

“As we speak, the state chairman of the party is in a meeting with some men from Abuja to perfect the plans and i am very sure, the primary will not hold tomorrow (Thursday)”

At about 11:27pm, we received another message confirming that the primary has been shifted from Thursday to Friday, the explanation we got was that the cancellation was necessary for transparency and a free and fair primary.

When we tried to asked the factors that would have made the Thursday primary not fair, there was silence on the other end of the phone.

On Thursday, Kunle Adegoke, an APC governorship aspirant while speaking on TVC confirmed the fears of most Osun APC elders. According to him, the people behind the postponement were attempting to manipulate the primary.

“They want to use it to favor a particular aspirant of their choice, somebody that is an anointed aspirant of their choice. And the reason they are doing this is that they are saying we should go to the entire populace

“Under the Electoral law, I am an electoral petition lawyer, and the position of the law is that a voters register that would be used for an election must be displayed ahead of time, under the electoral law

“Every party, I am sure APC, allows seven days; an average party including APC would not agree to go into an election without a voters register having been displayed in all the polling units all over the constituencies seven days before that election, so that the people who are going to vote would be able to check if their names are there or not. And if people don’t have their names there, they would be able to register there complaints

“That is why we often have supplementary voters list that would be displayed before the election. We have not yet seen members register. In APC we don’t have a digitised members register; there is none. We don’t have. That is why it is a very porous system they are bringing in now, so they would be able to manipulate the process.

“We have 17 aspirants that have been cleared. I know of one who said he could not buy the forms because he knew they were going to manipulate it,

“In PDP, more than two weeks ago, they had given them their members voters register, the delegates list that they are going to use. They have announced everything ahead. Over there, they know the meaning of constitutionalism, they know the reason why they must comply with the system.” he added

At about 8:30 am, the news that Governor Yari was not coming was confirmed when Senator Ome-Agege appeared to represent him.

At 9: 12 am, there was increasing tension in the venue of the primary as supporters of the Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola (an aspirant for the primary) started booing another aspirant for the primary, the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, calling him Saraki boy, R-APC, etc.

As the primary get underway, our team is on the sideline watching, we will bring you the eye-witness report as event unfolds.

There are about 17 aspirants jostling for the position, the favorites include:

Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Dr Najeem Salam

Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff

Senator Babajide Omoworare

Ezekiel Oyemomi

Kunle Adegoke

Saka Layonu (SAN)

