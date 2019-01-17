Stop instigating my people against me, Essien Udim political bigwig warns Nse Ntuen

Share this post:









My attention has been drawn to a statement from a colossal failure and expelled Member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly who represented Essien Udim State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nse Effiong Ntuen during his consultation tour to Adiasim.

His statement had claimed that between 2012 to 2015 when I served as a Councillor representing the good people of Adiasim, an era where I also served as the Secretary to the National Councillors Forum of Nigeria that I was given a constituency project – a bore hole project by Essien Udim local government council which I diverted the funds for my personal use.

I would usually not join issues with a failed member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly in the person of Rt. Hon. Nse Effiong Ntuen who has spent three and half years in office with absolutely nothing to show as quality representation of his people at the state legislature but would rather spend quality time to slander others and fabricate stories in order to present himself so as to be accepted by the people of Essien Udim.

It is expedient that I set the record straight to the good people of Adiasim whom I represented and who may already know Rt. Hon. Nse Effiong Ntuen to be a pathological liar that deserves no vote from the people of Adiasim and indeed Essien Udim.

It’s worthy to note that Rt. Hon. Nse Effiong Ntuen throughout his 2nd term as the Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Council from 2012 to 2015 never awarded a constituency project to Adiasim people through the Councillor who represented them. The Council secretariat is accessible to all and media organisations can inquire from the Director of Budget (BPRS Department) to validate my statement.

I think Rt. Hon. Nse Effiong Ntuen has truly lost touch with this reality and should be subjected to an examination.

As a man of integrity and also the Leader of Integrity Group in Essien Udim, I will not fold my hands and watch a person of no repute tarnish my hard earned reputation. It is on record that money we would have utilized to develop Essien Udim was seized from him during one of his frequent luxury trips abroad.

The time is not set for us to tell the world what he did but he should understand that the good people of Essien Udim are wiser now and his likes are mistakes that would be corrected in a few days from now.

I have listened carefully to the sound of his drums of war where he clearly stated and I quote, “…the elections would be a DO or DIE affair”, but I will advice he brings his children from overseas to join the war and dance with those he plans to spill their blood.

Christopher Edemekong will never be intimidated by men of his caliber and he is very much aware that I know what he knows. As an Assembly member for three and half years with no visible project for Essien Udim people, his intentions for our people should be investigated.

Nse Ntuen, I will advice you stop laundering your image, for only myopic people will vote you because you are clearly one of the reasons Essien Udim people are thrown into unusual hardship. I am certain Essien Udim people are not gullible.

I am also aware that you, Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen spreads falsehood to many persons that I have been disrespecting Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio; I put you to a challenge to show proofs either in print or electronic media where I have done so.

Rt. Hon. Nse Ntuen, you should ask yourself this pertinent question. How many people are joining you to APC from Essien Udim like they did with your predecessor Rt Hon. Emmanuel Akpan?

Your followers are in the movies and perhaps the constituency project you claimed to have approved was given to them because it is fully established that between 2012 to 2015 you did not approve any constituency project for the Councillors nor the people of Essien Udim

Concentrate on those contesting election with you and stop attempts to instigate my people against me for they are wiser than you think.

My decision to support Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel is borne out of my personal conviction that he meant well for the people of Akwa Ibom State and deserves a second term in office. This does not, in any way try to put the previous administrations in disrepute but only a consolidation of the successes recorded so far. In view of this position, I should not be in anyway seen as a personal enemy to anybody as I exercise my free will of choice.

I wish to use this medium to extend my appreciation to Adiasim people and indeed Essien Udim whom I have continued to enjoy their overwhelming support. It is my promise to always promote the best for my people and ensuring we get rid of evil and evildoers in our land.

May God continue to bless Adiasim.

May God continue to bless Essien Udim

May God continue to bless Akwa Ibom State.

Signed.

Hon. Edemekong Aniefiok Christopher .

