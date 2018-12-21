Stop Playing Politics With Ondo State Security – APC Warns

Share this post:









The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has warned individuals and groups in the state against playing politics with security matters.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, made the call in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

“Those playing politics with the security and peace of the state should urgently desist forthwith and join hands with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to implement to the fullest his laudable plans for the state.

“The governor should be commended for his untiring efforts to ensure that the ugly development of kidnapping and other vices in the state are timely nipped in the bud,” he said.

Some individuals and opposition party had accused the state government of inability to ensure safety of citizens, following cases of kidnapping in the state in recent times.

“Contrary to the position of the opposition, the administration seeks better and secured living situations for the good and peace-loving people of Ondo state.

“While it is unethical to discuss security measures in the public, suffice it to say that recent comprehensive security meetings with major stakeholders are geared towards a kidnapping-free state,” Kalejaiye stated.

According to him, leaders of the ruling APC in the state and the governor will not be distracted by critics in the governor’s mission and commitment to a safe and prosperous Ondo state.

He lauded the commitment of the governor to workers’ welfare in spite of meager resources of the state.

“It is ordinarily an unthinkable thing for a government with a lean purse to adhere to prompt payment of salaries, and strive to offset backlog of salaries and pensions.

“And, it is equally unfathomable to the opposition that plunged the State into huge debts before the present administration that Gov. Akeredolu could also promote civil servants, besides regular payment of salaries and wages.

“This has, in no small measure, gladdened the heart of the workforce that is currently in love with, and praying for the governor fervently,” he said.

Kalejaiye added that roads were either under construction or being rehabilitated while massive renovation of schools and investment in water and agriculture by the administration were on course.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)