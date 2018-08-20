Tambuwal to Tinubu: I have what it takes to contest against Buhari

Ahmed Bola Tinubu that Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP in order to contest for the presidency, the state government has reacted saying Tinubu’s claims were false.

In a statement on Monday on the State’s Twitter handle, @sokotogovthouse, Tambuwal said; “If I wanted to and if the Presidency is what (why) Ahmed Tinubu thinks I defected, I could contest with President Buhari under the APC. I have what it takes to have contested with Mr. President.”

“Tinubu tried to rock the boat when he was denied Buhari’s vice presidency. He thinks every other person could behave his way. If I wanted to contest under the APC as president, I could have done so and only the votes could have produced a winner.

“In any case, Tinubu is confessing that there is no level-playing ground for all members of the APC; that there is no internal democracy in it and that some people were denied their right to internal democracy.”

