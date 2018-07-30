Imo State deputy governor sacked for gross misconduct

Eze Madumere, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, has been sacked by the State House of Assembly for gross misconduct

The state house of Assembly arrived at the decision after considering the report of a committee set up by the state chief judge which allegedly indicted the deputy governor of gross misconduct.

Out of the 27 members of the state house of Assembly, 19 voted in favor of the resolution to sack the deputy governor.

Meanwhile there was an interim order by a High Court Judge in Owerri, Benjamin Iheka, restraining the seven-member panel constituted by the chief judge of the state from submitting its report thus barring the lawmakers from sacking the deputy governor.

It is not yet clear if the Assembly was served with the order or not.

