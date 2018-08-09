The PDP does not have any reward system – Akpabio

Former Senate Minority leader and the Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio says the People Democratic Party (PDP) does not have any reward system.

Senator Akpabio disclosed this while speaking on the programme politics today on Channels Television.

According to the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he was very shocked when the PDP roll out drums to celebrate those who destroyed the party in 2015.

He noted that he has no intention of becoming the Senate president immediately, but he will become whatever God wants him to be.

“I don’t have any intention of becoming Senate President today. But I have the intention of becoming whatever God wants me to be. My name is Godswill and I believe in the will of God.” he told Channels Television.

“During my campaign, consistently, I told the good people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria, ‘Let God’s will be done.’ I believe so much in the will of God and the will of man.

“The Chairman of PDP is shocked, he thinks I am moving against the tide but I am not. The problem with my erstwhile party, the PDP, is that they didn’t have a reward system.

“For some of us that have stayed with the party and toiled with the party, there was no reward system at all. I can’t imagine people who destroyed the party in 2015 just merely signifying their intention to return to the party and then we roll out the drums and with so much pomp and pageantry we now celebrate them as heroes of democracy and not destroyers of democracy. They say they are back, I wonder what they are coming to do in the party,” he added

