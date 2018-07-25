Mass defection: The poor treatment shown to John Oyegun has started manifesting – PDP

State Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state Dan Osi Orbih has described the mass defection of lawmakers from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as a nemesis resulting from the poor treatment of former APC chairman, John Oyegun.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Orbih noted that the nemesis has started manifesting in Adams Oshiomhole’s “agbero” and “Apes obey” political mentality.

He described Comrade Oshiomhole as factional national chairman of APC and congratulated the lawmakers who have decided to join the PDP, noting that their decision marks the beginning of the end of tyranny and slide to dictatorship of the APC federal government.

The Statement reads:

“Edo PDP congratulates our new Senators and Honourable Members of the House of Representatives

“Your resolve to join our party, the PDP, marks the beginning of the end of tyranny and slide to dictatorship of the APC federal government.

“On behalf of the joyous members of PDP Edo State, we salute your courage in the face of intimidation, harassment and brute display of power arrogance and misuse of security agencies to cow and silence the opposition.

“The poor treatment shown to Chief John Oyegun has started manifesting in Adams Oshiomhole’s “agbero” and “Apes obey” political mentality. Surely, his emergence as factional national chairman of APC has heralded the reversal of the fortunes of APC and by providence, that of Nigeria.

“With regrets, we recall how the Edo state House of assembly was locked and relocated to his Govt house sitting room during his inglorious years as governor of Edo State. Be informed that Adams is an enemy of democracy.

“For us in PDP, it is celebration all the way as the liberation of Nigeria and Nigerians have began.

“With today’s development, we look forward to a vibrant and truly independent legislative arm of government. A National Assembly with the full backing of Nigerians.

“Operation Rescue Nigeria has indeed commenced!

“PDP…listening to the cries of the people!!”

