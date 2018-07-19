‘This is politics, I am still flying the APC flag’, Ortom says as he makes u-turn

Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom might have shelved his planned defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC today after a meeting with the national leadership of the party over unhealthy relationships with stakeholders of the party in Benue state.

It would be recalled that the governor had last week voiced out that the party in the state had issued him ‘a red card’ and was planning an exit.

Following the disclosure, the National Chairman of the APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had immediately swung into action by inviting the governor and Senator George Akume to a peace building meeting in Abuja.

After the meeting in Abuja on Thursday, Governor Ortom while addressing journalists on the outcome said though he was given ‘a red card’ by a Senator, the leadership of the party assured him that the decision of the party leadership at the national level is superior to any individual.

“We have spoken to him, he has spoken to me, stakeholders are going to be spoken to and that is where I belong. We have not concluded the matter, it is an ongoing process because I have always stood for peace and I always want peace to prevail.

“I appreciate the intervention and I hope that we would be able to resolve the matter of differences and this is the funny thing about politics.

“I am here in APC, a member of APC, am still flying the flag of APC and I only said I was given a red card but I have been corrected by the national chairman”, he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook