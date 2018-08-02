Those running away from Buhari are the real honest Nigerians – Buba Galadima

Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress R-APC Alhaji Buba Galadima says any politician that still remains in the APC has their hands soiled in corruption.

Galadima who spoke today in Abuja at the Grand Opening of the Coalition of United Political Parties Secretariat said, they chose to stick with President Muhammadu Buhari because of their fear of being prosecuted.

“All those running to APC or still in APC or with President Muhammadu Buhari are those that have their hands soiled with corruption. They are afraid of prosecution. But those running away from Buhari and APC are the only honest Nigerians,” he said.

