Thousands has join APC since Saraki leaves – Okorocha

Thousands of people are joining the All Progressives Congress, APC, even as Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara announced their departure, to rejoin their old party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, chairman of the All Progressives Congress Governors’ Forum made this known in Abuja on Tuesday after a meeting with party chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

According to Okorocha, Saraki’s departure will not any way dent the APC’s electoral fortunes in 2019.

“I don’t know when they joined the party and I don’t have to know when they are leaving the party.

“People are entitled to their opinions about how they see issues. Political party is just like a vehicle with which you get to your point of destination.

“And if they find out that they can no longer get what they want in APC and they want to go to other parties, it is good luck.

“But the question you should ask me, is how that will affect the APC, I don’t see any way it can affect the party negatively,” Okorocha said.

He maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari would win the 2019 presidential election even without the Senate President in the party.

Okorocha said this was especially so because Buhari was much stronger on ground now and would do better than he did before in terms of electoral victory come 2019.

“It’s neither here nor there, so we shouldn’t make a big issue out of it.

“Saraki is entitled to his political opinion and if he wants to leave, good luck to him and if the governor of Kwara, my colleague wants to leave, good luck.

“They are all responsible men and you cannot tie them down to where they don’t want to be,” Okorocha said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki made his decision to leave the APC known via his Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

The President of the Senate wrote: “I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

In a statement later, he announced his political destination as the Peoples Democratic Party, which he abandoned in 2014.

