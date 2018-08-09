Tinubu; PDP has no vision; they believe in sharing and looting the treasury

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the opposition People’s Democratic Party had no vision or political ideology but a penchant for looting and sharing funds belonging to the country.

The APC leader who spoke yesterday at a gathering in Ikot Ekpene township stadium in Akwa Ibom state ton the occasion of the defection of Senator Godswill Akpabio from the PDP to the APC said the current political happenings in the country is nothing but “a war between progressives and the conservatives.”

“We believe in government of the people, for the people and by the people; but the conservatives believe in government of sharing.

“We say Nigerian money belongs to Nigerians. We say Nigerians must be given development. We believe in investing in the people.

“But they believe in sharing and looting the money.

“Today, we are aspiring in our vision, but the Peoples Democratic Party has no vision. They believe in sharing and looting the treasury.’’

Nigerians, he said, gave PDP 16 years to rule but the party failed.

“Today, Buhari says we must change; we must account for Nigeria’s money, but they are resisting.

“With the present posture of the state, it “shall sweep the evil out with the broom,’’ he said.

