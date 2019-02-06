Tinubu To Nigerians: “Let’s Remove The Cancer Of Corruption”

Share this post:









The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Tuesday stressed the need for all Nigerians to remove the cancer of corruption.

He said the country deserves a leader like President Muhammadu Buhari for the nation’s economy to grow like other advanced countries of the world.

Tinubu, who spoke at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, the capital of Ondo state at the APC campaign rally for the re-election of Buhari, assured the APC would create an enabling environment for businesses to strive and promote industry, commerce and agriculture, which he identified as the strength of the economy of any nation.

According to Tinubu, the PDP has admitted failure even before the election by their allegation that APC and Buhari were planning to rig the February 16 general elections.

He said: “The PDP claimed that APC was planning to rig election. How can you rig an election that has not been conducted?

“This is a clear fact that the PDP was preparing for failure. The PDP has admitted its loss of the election even before the election is conducted.”

