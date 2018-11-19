We Are Under No Obligation To Arrest, Prosecute Oshiomhole – EFCC To Court

Share this post:









The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has declared that it cannot arrest and prosecute former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole for now.

The anti-graft agency is challenging the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel it to arrest and prosecute Oshiomhole, over allegations of embezzlement while in office as Edo State governor.

EFCC admitted that it has received petitions accusing the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman of complicity in corruption cases, but added that it was not under any obligation to report or give account of its investigations to any individual or under a time frame within which to carry out its functions.

The anti-graft agency, therefore, urged the high court to dismiss the suit that is seeking to invoke an order of mandamus to compel it to initiate criminal proceedings against the embattled APC Chairman.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/628/2018, was filed before the court by Edo State based cleric and activist, Bishop Osadolor Ochei.

The cleric wants the court to declare that EFCC has a statutory duty to investigate different petitions that contained allegations of financial recklessness against Oshiomhole.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)