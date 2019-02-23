Nigeria Today

‘‘We Concluded Distribution Of Sensitive Electoral Materials In Kano By 2 Am’’ – INEC Official

31 mins ago
The Fagge Local Government Office of the Independent National Electoral Commission concluded the distribution of sensitive electoral materials at 2am.

The Electoral Officer in charge of the local government, Ibrahim Idris, confirmed this in an interview with a correspondent, in Kano, on Saturday.

He said, “We are set for the elections all sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been dispatched to the RAC centres.

“The last batch of sensitive materials were distributed at 2am.

 

