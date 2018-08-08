We will leave APC – Saraki

Nigeria’s senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki says he will leave the ruling All Progressives Congress the day he is no longer welcome by the party.

Saraki who is currently addressing a world press conference in Abuja said leaving the party eventually is not about him or other lawmakers but about the rule of law.

“This is not about us. This is about the rule of law,” he said. “We will leave the day we no longer enjoy the support of the members,” Saraki said.

