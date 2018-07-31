We Will Not Cede Kwara Apc To Double Agents, Lai Mohammed Boast

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the All Progressive Congress (APC) will not cede the Kwara State Chapter of the APC to double agents.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, Mohammed backed the resolution of the National working committee of the party to dissolve the State chapter of the party calling them Janus-faced people who were just waiting to crash the APC in Kwara before they escape to the other side.

However, the State leadership of the party in Kwara State has described the dissolution as unlawful, null and void. They maintained that they were duly elected and even acknowledged by the National Working committee maintaining that they remain the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

The Statement reads:

“My attention has been drawn to the statement made by one Alhaji Jimoh Balogun, at a press conference in Ilorin today (yesterday), questioning my membership of and contributions to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State.

“The issue of my membership of the APC as well as my contributions to the growth of the party in Kwara and, indeed, in Nigeria as a whole, is settled and not subject to any contestation.

“For those who may be engaging in mischief over this, the massive turnout of APC members and supporters to welcome me during my trip home this past weekend for a stakeholders’ consultative meeting, should serve as ample confirmation.

“The truth is that those who are making this allegation are the ones who need to validate their membership of our great party, since they have left no one in any doubt about their status as ‘double agents’.

“Alhaji Balogun is one of the three Kwara Senatorial chairmen who recently called on their leader to take them out of the APC. As far as our members are concerned, these Janus-faced people are just waiting to crash the APC in Kwara before they escape to the other side.

“What has rattled them so much, however, is our decision not to allow them to actualise their nefarious plan.

“Now that the wheat has been separated from the chaff, APC members and supporters in Kwara are determined to strengthen the party, open its doors to hordes of those willing to join and reposition it ahead of the 2019 general elections, with a view to delivering the state to President Muhammadu Buhari. On this, there is no going back.” the statement added.

