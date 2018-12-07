What An Outburst?: “God Will Punish Obasanjo Thoroughly For Supporting Atiku’s Presidential Ambition” – Adams Oshimhole

Share this post:









National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, has said that God will indeed punish former president Olusegun Obasanjo, for supporting Atiku Abubakar‘s presidential ambition.

Obasanjo who declared his support for Atiku after he forgave him in October this year, had in the time past, said that God will never forgive him if he supports Atiku for any political office.

Speaking at a meeting with APC women leaders in Abuja yesterday December 5th, Oshiomole said God will indeed punish Obasanjo for the major U-turn in his vow never to support Atiku.

“The two candidates are from the north and they are both Muslims. People are now going to look at the character. Nobody has ever said Buhari is a thief. But who said the other person is a thief? It was his boss.

When you are working with me and I said you are a thief, God will punish me if I support you. And when you are confused because your supply line has been chopped off, you now turned around to support the same person.

“That God that you called with your name to punish you if you support the person is about to go to work. And he will go to work in February and he will punish him thoroughly and the person he is supporting, in favor of Nigeria,”he said.

