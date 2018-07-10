Nigeria Today

When God is with you even your enemies speak for you, Fani-Kayode react to Ngige's Speech

When God is with you even your enemies speak for you, Fani-Kayode react to Ngige’s Speech

4 hours ago

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the trending speech of the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige at today All Progressive Congress Mega rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

In the Speech, Ngige instead of asking Ekiti people to support Kayode Fayemi of the APC had pleaded with Ekiti people to vote for the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose on Saturday, July 14 governor election, noting that Fayose was a very good cook.

While reacting to the video, Fani-Kayode noted that “When God is with you even your enemies speak for you”

