Why the presidency may elude APC in 2019 – Sagay voices out

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has counselled the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to listen to the yearnings of the state governors of the party to conduct indirect primaries in their states instead of direct primaries as the party leadership has maintained.

In his opinion, the APC is likely to lose the 2019 polls if Comrade Adams insistence on direct primaries prevails and the rift with the governors remains unresolved.

The governors, through their various state chairmen, favour indirect primaries (voting by delegates) are said to be at loggerhead with the party leadership in this matter.

Speaking to the Daily Independent Newspaper, in an interview, Sagay, currently away in the United States, said that the party could not afford to fight the governors over this matter at this time close to the election, adding that the governors are important stakeholders.

Sagay further said the APC could not risk loosing the election to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and advised the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to accept the indirect primaries’ approach in the selection of candidates.

In his own words, “ I will urge the party to think of the consequences. In this case,I will advise the party to acquiesce to their demands for indirect primaries rather than direct primaries.

“We need to be pragmatic on this issue and, also, they have to think of the future. If they do anything now and go against the government or the party, it will not bode well at all. So, we have to be pragmatic about these things.

“If there is such a threat and they are likely to carry it out, I will advise the party to accept indirect primaries rather than direct primaries.

“The election is around the corner. If they don’t listen to the governors’ demands, the consequences are that the party may lose power.

“if we stick to principles and you lose power, you are out of power and all the indiscipline and mis-governance we experienced under the PDP will come and haunt us. So, I believe the party should concede to them,” Sagay said.

